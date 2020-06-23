Quaker State Corp. was honored during Oil City's 1989 Oil Heritage Festival. The parade grand marshal was Quentin Wood, who had retired the previous year at Quaker State CEO. He is shown riding in the parade with his wife, Louise. The second photograph shows the Quaker State Marching Band, a quickly assembled group of musicians enlisted specifically for the heritage parade. It was put together by Tim Meals of Titusville who volunteered to assemble a band. It was comprised of 41 brass, 18 woodwinds, 15 percussion and 10 in the color guard. Each of the performers wore green hats and Quaker State-logoed shirts. According to published reports, the Quaker State band was met with "thunderous applause" as it made its way down the city streets. This photograph shows the musicians on Seneca Street.