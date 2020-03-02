Cooperstown youngsters get ready to let go of balloons to mark the 1985 completion of extensive renovations at the Cooperstown Public Library. A key figure in the rebirth of the library was Ray Beach, a Joy Manufacturing employee who provided countless volunteer hours on behalf of the building project.
