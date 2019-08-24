The former bandshell at the foot of Oil City's Central Avenue was the site of many community gatherings, including this 1945 Memorial Day service conducted by VFW Post 464. The photograph is from the "History of the Francis B. Pritchard Post 464" book published in 1945. Visible adjacent to the bandshell in this 1945 picture are Petulla Shoe Repairing and Leonard Benedict's barbershop.
The former bandshell at the foot of Oil City's Central Avenue was the site of many community gatherings, including this 1945 Memorial Day service conducted by VFW Post 464. The photograph is from the "History of the Francis B. Pritchard Post 464" book published in 1945. Visible adjacent to the bandshell in this 1945 picture are Petulla Shoe Repairing and Leonard Benedict's barbershop.
For the first time in years, the Oil City VFW Post switched its traditional Memorial Day service from Grove Hill Cemetery to the Rickards memorial bandshell in 1945.
The bandshell was built in the mid-1930s as a memorial to Gen. George C. Rickards, an Oil City resident who was commander of the 112th Infantry Regiment, a contingent that included many Oil City and Franklin area men, in World War I.