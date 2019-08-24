For the first time in years, the Oil City VFW Post switched its traditional Memorial Day service from Grove Hill Cemetery to the Rickards memorial bandshell in 1945.

The bandshell was built in the mid-1930s as a memorial to Gen. George C. Rickards, an Oil City resident who was commander of the 112th Infantry Regiment, a contingent that included many Oil City and Franklin area men, in World War I.

