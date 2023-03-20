Cables to carry buckets loaded with sandstone from a quarry to the Pittsburgh Plate Glass sand processing plant across the Allegheny River spanned the river near Kennerdell in this photo from around the early 1900s.
Photo from Venango County Historical Society collection
This is a view of the sand processing plant near the railroad station with a cable car approaching the plant. The photo, which was taken in 1908, is featured in Venango County 2000, Volume 3, and came from Dorothy Chadwick, whose father, Ralph Brenneman, was the superintendent of the sandworks.
Photo from the Venango County Historical Society collection
Horse-drawn carts on tracks were used to transport cut sandstone from the quarry to the cable cars that took it across the Allegheny River to a sand processing plant, owned by Pittsburgh Plate Glass, near Kennerdell. The towers carrying the cables across the river can be seen in the background of this photo from the early 1900s. The photo was featured in the book Venango 2000, Volume 3.
Photo from the Venango County Historical Society collection
Cables to carry buckets loaded with sandstone from a quarry to the Pittsburgh Plate Glass sand processing plant across the Allegheny River spanned the river near Kennerdell in this photo from around the early 1900s.
Photo from Venango County Historical Society collection
This is a view of the sand processing plant near the railroad station with a cable car approaching the plant. The photo, which was taken in 1908, is featured in Venango County 2000, Volume 3, and came from Dorothy Chadwick, whose father, Ralph Brenneman, was the superintendent of the sandworks.
Photo from the Venango County Historical Society collection
Horse-drawn carts on tracks were used to transport cut sandstone from the quarry to the cable cars that took it across the Allegheny River to a sand processing plant, owned by Pittsburgh Plate Glass, near Kennerdell. The towers carrying the cables across the river can be seen in the background of this photo from the early 1900s. The photo was featured in the book Venango 2000, Volume 3.
Photo from the Venango County Historical Society collection
The sand works, located south of Kennerdell, began operations in 1890 crushing rocks into sand.
Though it is unclear who started the sand works, a Dr. Hamilton of Emlenton later operated it and sold the plant to the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co. in 1900, according to The Kennerdell Story, Part II, by Ruth Canfield.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…