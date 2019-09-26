Jeannie Seely, born Marilyn Jeanne Seely in 1940 in Titusville, attended elementary school in Townville. She was the youngest of four children born to Leo and Irene Seely. The family lived in a two-story farmhouse just outside of Townville.

She got her start in music when her father offered to let her play his banjo at the age of 5. He taught her more songs and at the age of 11, Seely began doing weekly radio shows over WMGW in Meadville.

