Jeannie Seely, a native of Titusville and a Grammy Award winner, returned home in February 1975 to perform with country singing star Jack Greene and their band at Cross Creek Resort. Seely, inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, was among several country music stars interviewed on the recent Ken Burns' Country Music documentary on PBS. This photograph was taken by The Derrick during her visit to Cross Creek Resort.
Jeannie Seely, born Marilyn Jeanne Seely in 1940 in Titusville, attended elementary school in Townville. She was the youngest of four children born to Leo and Irene Seely. The family lived in a two-story farmhouse just outside of Townville.
She got her start in music when her father offered to let her play his banjo at the age of 5. He taught her more songs and at the age of 11, Seely began doing weekly radio shows over WMGW in Meadville.