This January 1943 photograph taken by The Derrick shows a group of Oil City men who were headed off for military training during World War II.
The 45 men were identified in an accompanying news story as "selectees."
The group traveled by special bus to Pittsburgh and then by train to New Cumberland, where their training would take place. The bus left at 8:30 a.m. that day from in front of the Oil City YMCA on Seneca Street.
Prior to their departure, the group was honored with a 7:45 a.m. farewell program by the USO Citizens Committee. The guest speaker was C. Guy Whitehill, city treasurer and a veteran of World War I.
A prayer was offered by the Rev. Edward Kuhlmann, pastor of Good Hope Lutheran Church.
William M. Dodds, chairman of the USO, presided at the program that drew a large crowd of relatives and friends.
The newspaper identified the men who left that morning for active military service. They were:
John I. Shaffer, 19 Manning; Joseph J. Schiffer, 423 Seneca; Richard J. Murray, 333 Washington; Don G. Karnes, 145 Main; Joseph B. Truman, 211 Center; Harold C. Martin, 15 E. Third; Joe J. Jasiota, 112 Jefferson
Roy L. Thompson, Cornplanter Hill Road; John A. Hutchinson, 55 E. Bissell; Melvin L. Sutton, 84 Spruce; Thomas E. Schneider, 12 Spruce; Andrew J. Mietus, 117 Spruce; William A. Weidle, 308 Harriott; Kenneth L. Ausel, 17 E. Sixth
William J. Phillips, 51 Plummer; Hugh D. McCrea, 21 Hone; Floyd E. Matthews, Cleveland, Ohio; Arthur E. Mason, 11 W. 8th; John J. Fyda, 121 Clarion; Frederick K. Kugler, 6 Lincoln; Charles F. Kirchner, 504 Central
Jerome L. McMahon, 117 E. Bissell; George J. Woloszyn, 18 Stevens; Richard A. Lee, 107 Seely; Francis G. Dloniak, 8 Warren; Martin C. Gavin, 313 Hoffman; Alfred F. Ludwig, 107 Pennsylvania; Frank J. Woloszyn, 18 Stevens; William J. Brown Jr., 1130 E. 2nd
James Moreland, 11 W. Front; Robert O. Tock, 7 W. Front; Michael Como, 250 Main; Deloe A. Dawson, 305 Bishop; Carl T. Oliver, 504 E. 4th; Edward R. Sharp, 28 E. Bissell; Richard D. Kugler, 7 Lincoln; Leo Fritz, 20 Union
George G. Guth, 68 Pearl; George B. Moodie, Pittsburgh; Stanley J. Ryback, 214 Clarion; Frederick L. Gibson, 23 W. 6th; Adam J. Andres, 305 Spruce; William F. Sharpneck, 307 Hoffman; Wilfred J. Grolemund, 505 Hoffman; Jack F. Stover, 10 Spruce.