Many local residents will remember the Shepard of the Hills Tourist Camp and restaurant on Route 322 near Van. The hilltop camp, located on what was then commonly referred to as the Lakes-to-Sea Highway, offered picnic grounds and overnight accommodations for motorists who wanted to pitch a tent or park a trailer in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Specialties of the house, according to a promotional postcard, were "hot baked ham and real coffee.'' Tourist camps, typically located along rural highways, eventually disappeared as more sophisticated camp grounds offering electric and water services opened up near interstate exits. The Shepard of the Hills facility was demolished several years ago.