Simply Acoustic, a trio of local artists, performed for years throughout the area at a variety of venues. One of the first appearances for the musicians - Bill Stuck of Reno, Toby Weidle of Franklin and Bob Shawgo of Franklin - was a folk Mass conducted via guitars rather than organ at St. Joseph Church in Oil City. Chuck Morgan served as producer and engineer for the group. While their public performances began by playing for the church Mass, the musicians expanded to include weddings, concerts, pub appearances and more. Simply Acoustic became well known as an audience-friendly trio that often invited other musicians as well as patrons to join in the music-making.