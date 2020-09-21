This picture of the 1941 St. Joseph High School basketball team from Oil City was taken before team members headed to Chicago for the National Catholic Tournament. Pictured in the photo are (front, from left) Joseph Reinsel Sr. and William Eckert Sr., who volunteered to drive the team to Chicago, coach Joe Conners, John Krensavage, Franny McGraw, Bill Kintz, Bill Eckert, manager Phil Stewart, Jack McNerney, (back, from left) Forrey Hall, Red McGurn, Red Rodgers and Tom McGurn. The photo was provided to the newspaper by Jack Eckert of Oil City, who is the son of William Eckert Sr. and the brother of Bill Eckert. Jack Eckert said he thinks the team won its first game in Chicago before losing its second game. @Normal:
Out of the Archives: St. Joe team played in Chicago tourney
- From staff reports
-
-
