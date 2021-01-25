Out of the Archives: St. Patrick Church is Franklin landmark
- From staff reports
-
-
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The following students in Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Jim and Susie Miller of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erin Marie Miller of Peoria, Arizona, to Conor Loudon Taylor, also of Peoria.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Fire Department is looking at boats in the $55,000 to $73,000 range to replace a badly damaged rescue boat.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., issued the following statement on his decision to support the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary:
- From staff reports
-
Gerwick will seek Mercer County district judge post
- From staff reports
-
Three local volunteer fire departments - Seneca, Pinegrove Township and Rockland - received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from the National Volunteer Fire Council and Anheuser-Busch .
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Area School District is set to return to full-time, face-to-face learning for all students Monday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - It was a Christmas miracle.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced the promotion of Darlene Maginnis to executive director.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is alerting consumers that certain Pennsylvanians could experience delays in receiving their federal stimulus checks.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
A draft of the strategic plan for the Oil Region National Heritage Area is now available for review prior to a public input ZOOM meeting that is schedule at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
Clarissa Davis Ray Carns Marvin of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday broadband access will be available very soon to some areas in the county.
- From staff reports
-
Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
- From staff reports
-
Forest County Sheriff Bob Wolfgang will not seek re-election to a sixth term this year.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
MARIENVILLE -The Allegheny National Forest is proposing multiple activities to enhance forest health within Deadman Corners.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.
- From staff reports
-
Mrs. Kathleen Fye is celebrating her 95th birthday on Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Brayden Crocker, a junior at Oil City High School, is this year's recipient of the annual Cole McMahon "Heart of Gold" Memorial Award.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School District will continue to operate with 25% of students attending in person as school board members on Tuesday shelved decisions to ramp up attendance until next week's board meeting.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.
- From staff reports
-
Washington's Trail 1753 will host a free, one-hour webinar titled "The Venango Path - Then and Now" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
- From staff reports
-
Mike and Sandy Anthony of West Sixth Street, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Anna Herr Ausel of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Craig Ausel.
- From staff reports
-
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION - Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee will not seek re-election to a fourth term.
Most Viewed Articles
-
State's vaccine eligibility expands to 65 and older
-
OC artist wins at Farm Show with Levine butter sculpture
-
Police release details about man carrying limp woman
-
Oil City man charged for choking son
-
High marks at Oil City
-
Former OC teacher marking 95th birthday
-
McMahon award recipient chosen
-
Woman pulled from river in Oil City
-
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
-
Titusville chamber names director
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Cranberry Township is seeking a qualified heavy equipment…
Gatesman Auto Body. Now Hiring Auto Body Tech. Full Time.…
Wanted to buy : 1968 or 69 Dodge Chargers. Call: 724-290-1356
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 197…
The Clarion University Council of Trustees’ 2021 meetings…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of S…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City dunks Sharon, Franklin tops Farrell
-
Busy night on the hardwood
-
Oilers rally to beat Bulldogs; Panthers survive scare
-
Scoreboard for 1-21-21
-
Sweeps in swimming pool
-
Scoreboard for 1-20-21
-
Oil City opens season with loss to Warren
-
Tigers claw past Knights
-
Oil City narrowly falls to Meadville on road
-
Bulldogs take bite out of Knights on mat
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police release details about man carrying limp woman
-
Oil City man charged for choking son
-
2 arrested after altercation, fire at Forest County home
-
Franklin man accused of assaulting woman
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Woman facing drug charges
-
Police investigate rape
-
Retail theft arrest
-
Cranberry crash
-
Wednesday crashes
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
-
New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office
-
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
-
Trapped worker dies as rescuers try to save 21 in China mine
-
Keystone XL halted as Biden decides to revoke permit
-
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
-
Tiffany Trump announces engagement on dad's final full day
-
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
-
Biden puts forth virus strategy, requires mask use to travel
-
Senate confirms Biden 1st Cabinet pick as Democrats control