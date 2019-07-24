The Franklin area has traditionally boasted a strong Little League program over the years.
In this early 1950s photograph, shared by former area resident Ray Harbaugh of Starr, South Carolina, the first Dolson & Beith-sponsored Little League baseball team in Franklin is shown.
The Dolson & Beith general insurance agency, located on Liberty Street, was owned by Clifford Dolson and Richard Beith.
Harbaugh identified the players in the photo as (front row, from left) Jack Eakin, Bill Beith, Bob Wolfe, Ray (Norm) Harbaugh, (?) Lesco, Dwight McCarty, Tad Burgert; (back row, from left) Bob Hazlett, (?) Barnett, Jim Brown, Tom Sloww, Don Harbaugh and Frank Pastor.
The manager of the team was Cubby Culbertson, a Franklin fire department employee, wrote Harbaugh.