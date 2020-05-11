Out of the Archives: TB patients were treated at OC facility

This old postcard shows two bundled up patients outside on a porch at the former Grandview Sanitarium on Oil City's Grandview Road. The picture caption - "Freezing the 'Tubercle Bacillus' - 28 degrees below zero, Grand View Sanitorium, Oil City, Pa." - suggests the TB germ could be killed only if the temperature were sub-zero. The facility was later renamed Grandview Health Care, then Golden Living Center and is now the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. A notation on the back of the card lists a one cent mailing cost. The original office for the Oil City Red Cross agency, chartered in November 1909, was located at the Grandview facility. In February 1917, the local agency became the first Red Cross unit in the nation to reorganize for war work for World War I. As it got busier, the office was relocated to rooms at the Oil City YMCA. The theater area on the second floor of the Carnegie Library, now the Oil City Library, was set aside as a workplace to make surgical dressings and bandages for troops.