Victory Elementary School students are entertained by a visitor in this undated photograph in The Derrick archives. The elementary school is part of Franklin Area School District. Located on Georgetown Road in Irwin Township, the school was built in 1954 as the Victory Joint School for students in first through 12th grades from Victory, Irwin and Clinton townships and Clintonville and Barkeyville boroughs. A new facility was built in 1963, and two years later the Victory Joint School became part of Franklin Area School District.