All equipment and materials, including pipe, drilling machine, pulling service rig, bulldozer and flatbed truck were on hand and ready to start a full-scale oil lease operation when the Venango County Area Vocational-Technical School program launched. Students began drilling immediately after the lease agreement with Witco Chemical Corp, owner of several existing wells on the property, was finalized.
Six students in the Venango County Area Vocational-Technical School's new petroleum production course pose around the sign at the entrance to the school's oil lease in this January 1983 newspaper photo. They are (from left) Dan Hoffman, Scott McMunn, Jeff McLaughlin, Matt Goreczny, Mike Wood and Jim Burk. The lease was located along Walnut Bend Road, just off Grandview Road in Cornplanter Township.
