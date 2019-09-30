Pennzoil, an oil company born in the Oil Valley, operated a refinery as well as two packaging plants in Venango County for decades. One packaging plant that specialized in Wolf's Head products was in Reno. In an article in a 1992 edition of the company's Perspectives newsletter, the Wolf's Head packaging plant employees were honored for marking three years without a lost-time accident. They are, front from left to right, Charlie McLouth, Tom Obenrader, Rudy Rimer, Judy Thompson, Bill Moon, Herb Lux, Jesus Lozada, Diane Miller, Mike Smith; next to Smith at right, clockwise, Bob Morris, Don Kulling, Bill Yashinski and Tom Hicks; back row, standing, Frank Goodman, Dean Ebbert, Harry Umstead, Ed Banner, Jim Bradley, Jim Hibbard, Tom Eakin, Larry Schwabenbauer and Steve Chamberlain. Not pictured are Karen Grant, Bruce McLaughlin and Don McGinnis.
Wolf's Head Oil Refining Co. was established as Empire Oil Works in 1879 at Reno.
The refiner of Pennsylvania Grade crude oil took the name Wolf's Head in 1941 and remained independent until bought by Pennzoil in 1963. When refining operations ceased there in 1977, the plant was putting through about 1,500 barrels of oil a day.