The Oil City YWCA was located from 1939 on in a former residential property on Central Avenue. Over the years, the facility was modernized and expanded at the former Maxwell home. The organization's trademark Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women theme remains.
The fitness center at the Oil City YWCA was one area targeted for renovations in a 1989 building project. Both the area and the fitness program were expanded as a result of the campaign.
The Oil City YWCA was located from 1939 on in a former residential property on Central Avenue. Over the years, the facility was modernized and expanded at the former Maxwell home. The organization's trademark Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women theme remains.
The girls department at the Oil City YWCA moved into larger quarters as part of a 1989 building project at the Central Avenue facility.
The Oil City YWCA embarked on a major expansion project in 1989.
The $750,000 campaign, led by building fund co-chairs Gerald Callahan and Barbara McKinley, as well as YW board president Charlotte Kingsley, was focused on relocating equipment, enlarging the youth program area and upgrading the building's heating system.