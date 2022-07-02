This picture, which appeared in the July 5, 1975, edition of The News-Herald, shows Kim Rogers, owner of the former Dairy Queen on Pittsburgh Road, placing an American flag on top of the 3,820-pound ice cream sundae, which set a Guinness World Record at the time.
On July 4, 1975, just before its official weigh-in, Franklin Dairy Queen staff covered this record-breaking ice cream sundae with chocolate syrup and nuts, bringing the mega dessert to its final 3,820 pounds. After traveling through the Independence Day parade in Franklin, helpings of the sundae were freely served to the crowd.
This picture, which appeared in the July 5, 1975, edition of The News-Herald, shows Kim Rogers, owner of the former Dairy Queen on Pittsburgh Road, placing an American flag on top of the 3,820-pound ice cream sundae, which set a Guinness World Record at the time.
On July 4, 1975, just before its official weigh-in, Franklin Dairy Queen staff covered this record-breaking ice cream sundae with chocolate syrup and nuts, bringing the mega dessert to its final 3,820 pounds. After traveling through the Independence Day parade in Franklin, helpings of the sundae were freely served to the crowd.
On July 4, 1975, a Guinness World Record was set in Franklin for the largest ice cream sundae.
A story published at the time in The News-Herald said Kim Rogers, the owner of Dairy Queen on Pittsburgh Road, got the idea after seeing the 1974 record of the largest sundae ever made was 1,551 pounds.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Aging Committee Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Thursday led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding information on web accessibility across the federal government.
PROMOTED — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been promoted to full professor at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Hielscher, the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director, teaches courses in pharmacy…
HARRISBURG — The National Federation of Independent Business, the state's leading small business association, celebrated the ruling by Commonwealth Court that halted the Wolf Administration's plan to toll nine bridges in the state.
The deadline for coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams to submit team photos and rosters for the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition has been extended to Tuesday, July 5.
HARRISBURG — State Reps. Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson issued the following statements in a news release after a final order was handed down by Commonwealth Court to halt the state’s plans to toll nine bridges under PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.
WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…