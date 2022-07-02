On July 4, 1975, a Guinness World Record was set in Franklin for the largest ice cream sundae.

A story published at the time in The News-Herald said Kim Rogers, the owner of Dairy Queen on Pittsburgh Road, got the idea after seeing the 1974 record of the largest sundae ever made was 1,551 pounds.

ENGAGEMENT: Fulmer/Stevens
ENGAGEMENT: Fulmer/Stevens

David and Melissa Fulmer of Franklin have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Fulmer, to Samuel Stevens, both of Franklin.

About People

PROMOTED — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been promoted to full professor at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Hielscher, the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director, teaches courses in pharmacy…

Oberlander, Hutchinson react to court's ruling on bridge tolls

HARRISBURG — State Reps. Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson issued the following statements in a news release after a final order was handed down by Commonwealth Court to halt the state’s plans to toll nine bridges under PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.

WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…