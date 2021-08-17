- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members were briefed Monday by district Superintendent Lynda Weller about several matters related to the upcoming school year.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Masking requirements, cyber options and personnel assignment approvals will be sought at next week's Valley Grove School Board meeting ahead of the start of a new school year.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Franklin Area School District has undergone several upgrades over the summer in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Fire Department is now accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Even though the 1930s brought some hard times as the Great Depression took hold, all the normal milestones that people mark their lives by still continued, including high school graduations.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, issued the following statement on President Joe Biden's address to the nation in regard to Afghanistan.
- From staff reports
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on August 10.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.
- From staff reports
Scholarships
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Sandycreek Township's newest supervisor said she looks to give back to the community.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
97TH BIRTHDAY -Corinne Stewart Heckler, originally from Rimersburg, will turn 97 Tuesday, Aug. 24. Cards may be sent to her in care of Sugar Creek Station at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
When the Great Depression began late in 1929, no one imagined it would last about a decade.
- From staff reports
Clarion University's TRIO Talent Search has been awarded a five-year grant through the U.S. Department of Education.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A buzz in downtown Franklin drew a crowd on Saturday as a swarm of bees took shelter on a tree along Liberty Street.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.
- From staff reports
Edward and Patricia Shontz Jr. of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting the recommendation to cease feeding birds.
- From staff reports
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 21th annual first-day-of-school celebration Tuesday, Aug. 31.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The Oil Valley Jeeps presented a check for $4,569.71 to Two Mile Run County Park's capital improvement fund on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 9 with 10 members weighing in.
- From staff reports
Fred and Pamela Kline Jr. of Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, today.
- From staff reports
Old Sandy
- From staff reports
Eakin
- From staff reports
Aug. 14, 1999
- From staff reports
Franklin Bronze Precision Components has added a new wax press to its Franklin facility to improve productivity.
- From staff reports
Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1961
- From staff reports
Aug. 13, 1999
- From staff reports
Cranberry Township will host a car cruise and free bluegrass concert Saturday, Aug. 21, in Morrison Park.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Cranberry Township will allocate more coronavirus relief money toward rent and mortgage assistance for low to moderate income households.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners chairman Mark Kingston said at the panel's meeting Wednesday there are times when it takes an hour or more for an ambulance to arrive on the east side of the county.
Mountain Bike Race
