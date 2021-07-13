- From staff reports
July 13, 1999
- From staff reports
90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
Oil City Class of 1971
Oil City Class of 1971
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Since the early days of the oil industry when derricks dotted the landscape of the region, boom towns sprang up overnight and fortunes in oil were rapidly made and just as quickly lost.
- From staff reports
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.
- From staff reports
CLARION - First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies last, on Thursday.
Oil City
Oil City
- From staff reports
Oil City police say they have seen an increase in motorized scooters and bicycles being operated illegally on roadways and sidewalks in the city during the spring and summer.
Graduates
Graduates
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Studio 22 in Franklin, which has been offering dance classes to the community for 25 years, will start registering dancers for the new season of classes early next month.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Three days after the first edition of the Daily Derrick rolled off the press on Sept. 11, 1871, a Derrick reporter covered some major news.
July 12, 1999
July 12, 1999
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
The integration plan, proposed by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, would combine Clarion University with California and Edinboro universities beginning in fall 2022.
- From staff reports
St. Joseph Church in Lucinda has announced winners from its annual 4th of July Celebration.
Musical homily
Musical homily
July 10, 1999
July 10, 1999
Horn, Welms and Baum
Horn, Welms and Baum
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
"But (Elijah) himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: 'It is enough; now, OLord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly …
- From staff reports
Drake Well Museum and Park will resume its normal five-days-a-week operating hours on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
A paving project involving a number of streets in Oil City is currently out to bid.
- From staff reports
A free children's bicycle rodeo will be held Saturday, July 24, in Oil City to teach children ages 5 to 12 about bike safety.
July 9, 1999
July 9, 1999
- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,579 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,192 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
HIRED - Jozlin Ziegler, a 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, has accepted a position with UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as an x-ray technician. Ziegler graduated in May with honors from Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, with an associates degree of applied science from the Rad…
Shoup-Blair
Shoup-Blair
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County has received the first half of the $9.8 million the county was allocated through the American Rescue Plan.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Construction continues in Cranberry Township as multiple projects were discussed at Thursday's meeting of the township supervisors.
Music in Marienville
Music in Marienville
- From staff reports
Antlerless deer license sales will begin Monday for Pennsylvania residents, according to the Venango County treasurer's office.
- From staff reports
Self-guided tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Today
Today
- From staff reports
Forest County commissioners took care of routine matters and approved a proposal for broadband expansion at their meeting Wednesday.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Joretta Swartzfager of Tionesta. The article was submitted by her family.
