The state seeks public input on possible usage of public parking for State Game Lands 96 along Route 428 during a repaving project in Venango and Crawford counties.
Thomas E. Shiner Sr. and Judith Shiner will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Abigail Watson-Popescu, of Titusville, has been hired as the new Oil Region Alliance assistant project manager.
The Clarion Free Library's summer program - "Tails and Tails" - is wrapping up.
CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.
CLARION - Cavco Industries has announced a $153 million acquisition of the Commodore Corp., the largest independent builder of modular and manufactured housing in the U.S.
Cranberry Class of 1965
July 27, 1999
Master Reilly's Family Martial Arts is moving out of the Cranberry Mall this week.
PennDOT, the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce and other safety partners held a children's bicycle rodeo Saturday in Oil City as part of the Oil Heritage Festival.
"Day Off" by D.P. Warner won the Best in Show award at this year's Oil Heritage Festival Art Show.
Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.
Valley Grove School Board has a new member.
In 1912, the local economy was booming. Although not everyone could afford a first-class ticket on a luxury steamer such as the Titanic, there were plenty of modern conveniences available to the average housewife in the Oil Region.
The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.
July 26, 1999
NEW BETHLEHEM - Mixed among the Jeeps and muscle cars at the Clarion County Fair's Vintage Car and Jeep Show Sunday was a stately relic from the early days of motoring, a 1923 Ford.
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
July 24, 1999
The Days Inn hotel in Oil City remains closed, though the hotel manager had hoped to have it open by the Oil Heritage Festival.
Anyone who walks by the Oil City or Franklin libraries next week will likely see chalk drawings on the sidewalk that are the creations of Chalk Talk participants.
Oil City Mayor Bill Moon made a presentation at Thursday's city council meeting to public works director Howard Faunce.
Precious Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to play with the puppies that arrived from Texas on Wednesday.
July 23, 1999
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.
Graduation exercises were held for 13 students of the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
Chuck and Carolyn Porter of Franklin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 10.
Pat Patterson's gold shirts were cherished possessions for Oil City High School students during his 20-year teaching career at the school.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to provide immediate and recurring savings to customers through a combination of a one-time bill credit and ongoing rate reductions.
Today
If you live on Deep Hollow Road or Riverside Drive and have high water marks on your buildings or properties, the Cranberry Township Supervisors would like you to tell them.
Hilltop Hallelujah
During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.
APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…
