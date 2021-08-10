- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1975
- From staff reports
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
Aug. 10, 1999
- From staff reports
Robert and Kim Gates of Sligo will celebrate there 30th wedding anniversary today.
- From staff reports
Alan McGill, a senior supervisory special agent with the state Attorney Generals' Office, is available to speak at schools, churches and community organizations in regard to how to recognize scams. He can be contacted at amcgill@attorneygeneral.gov.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City was a popular stop for circuses and curiosity shows throughout the 20th century as the prosperous oil town attracted many big-name performers.
- From staff reports
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
In addition to circus acts, many other entertainment options could be found in Oil City and the surrounding area a century ago.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
COOKSBURG - Fire Tower 9, located at Seneca Point in Cook Forest was once more open to the public on Saturday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION- Clogging is a uniquely American dance form according to Danielle Taylor, the instructor for the Wild Laurel Cloggers.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
People flocked to Fountain Park for Taste of Franklin on Sunday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion, was watching the weather radar very closely Saturday afternoon. Fulton, the organizer of the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival still had an evening of entertainment on tap and rain would not help.
- From staff reports
Dan and Jody Smayda of Oil City will mark their 35th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights William "Bill" Kapp of Oil City. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
Oil City once was a hub of railroad activity, both passenger and freight, from the turn of the century through the 1950s.
- From staff reports
Aug. 9, 1999
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - "Bluegrass is fun music," said Jeff Parker of the band "Cattywampus." "It just makes you want to tap your toe."
- From staff reports
Aug. 7, 1999
- From staff reports
CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search will host a series of workshops to kick off the back-to-school season.
The newspaper has made numerous attempts in recent weeks to contact Milan Adamovsky for an update about his plans here, but those efforts have been unsuccessful.
- From staff reports
ELECTED - The Very Rev. Ronald D. Witherup, formerly of Franklin and son of the late David E. and Rose M. Witherup, was elected president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America in the course of its 83rd convention, held by videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Witherup s…
- From staff reports
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 2 with 12 members weighing in.
- From staff reports
Oil City
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1954
- From staff reports
BridgeFest will take place on Oil City's Center Street Bridge on Friday, Aug. 20, and on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 21.
- From staff reports
Aug. 7, 1999
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Tux is very good kitty. The black and white cat never shreds curtains, never sheds and never even needs to have his litter changed. That's because Tux is an animatronics device.
- From staff reports
Monday is the deadline for schools to submit information for the newspaper's annual Back To School section.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program's "Music on the Square" concert series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Route 8 Band.
- From staff reports
Tionesta Rivers Edge Art Fest
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced additional steps it is taking to keep the incarcerated population protected against COVID-19.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Sally Ann Morrison Clark of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Suzi Hartzell.
- From staff reports
Author Tammi Huggins, who was raised in Oil City, is holding a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mr. Bookman's Bookstore in Franklin.
- From staff reports
Today
- From staff reports
-- "Taste of Market" will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the farmers market at the 12th Street island in Franklin.
- From staff reports
HONORED - Evan Faller of Clarion has been honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by Home Furnishings Business, the leading industry trade magazine. The honor recognizes young industry leaders for their core values, professional excellence, business growth and commitment to the community. Faller…
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1963
- From staff reports
Blood drive
- From staff reports
Porter
- From staff reports
Aug. 6, 1999
