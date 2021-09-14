- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
- From staff reports
-
The city of Franklin is once again looking for a Christmas tree.
Sept. 14, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Community Recycling Center will be accepting household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Graham Cemetery
- From staff reports
-
John “Jack” B. and Kathy Deible celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
- From staff reports
-
Paige Ritchey and Dalton Haggerty of Oil City announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Allocation of the City of Franklin’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were discussed at Monday’s meeting of Franklin council.
Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
104th BIRTHDAY — Grace Wilkinson, a former resident of New Bethlehem and Oil City, will turn 104 on Thursday, Sept. 23. She resides with her daughter, Linda Wilkinson in Erie. Other family members include a daughter, Sallie, and her husband, Gordon Johnson, in Oil City; and a granddaughter, …
- From staff reports
-
Randall and Cynthia Busch of Henry’s Bend celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Lauren Ellen Wiser and Alec William Thurau exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony held at 1:30 p.m. July 24, 2021, at St. Agatha Church in Meadville.
Sept. 13, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Members of the Redbank Valley Education Association plan to strike today, according to a post on the Redbank Valley School District Facebook page.
Rebecca Jane Gravatt and Logan Aaron Way exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Gravatt residence in Franklin.
Franklin’s Bandstand Park looked more like an animal sanctuary rather than a public park on Saturday, as Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s PetFest made its return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baughman
- From staff reports
-
Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion.
Rio Everleigh Knauff, daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Knauff of Grove City, will celebrate her first birthday Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
The Clarion County Historical Society’s Sutton-Ditz Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The museum will close for winter on Nov. 18.
Sept. 11, 1999
- From staff reports
-
BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett on Friday said his office has been receiving phone calls from parents since the state-issued order of face masks in schools was issued Aug. 31.
- From staff reports
-
The ninth annual Fighter’s Ball will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Quality Inn in Franklin. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Samuel and Frances Polito of Franklin will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today.
Barrow Card Party — The Barrow Card Party was held Sept. 8 with Patti Fryman, Sherry Kukla and Marilyn Ham as winners in bridge.
Keystone Class of 1961
Leia Marie Byham, daughter of Tessa and Jon Byham of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Sept. 10, 1999
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Eric Heil said multiple construction projects, totaling $1,865,900, were reported over the past month.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A variety of matters came up at Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, including an update from City Manager Mark Schroyer on paving the city began last week.
- From staff reports
-
Champagne Rain will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Oil City’s Town Square.
- From staff reports
-
The “Oil City Uncorked” wine walk will be hosted by the Oil City Main Street Program from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Sept. 9, 1999
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1962
Most Viewed Articles
-
Accident closes portion of Route 322
-
Coffee In Between hopes to fill void left by Bossa Nova
-
Teen charged with murder in double shooting at Georgia shopping center
-
2 people injured in Rockland crash
-
Handgun incident in Oil City leads to 2 being charged
-
Police: Oil City woman barricades man inside house
-
Woman admits to theft of fire department's money
-
Franklin man facing strangulation, assault charges
-
Is anyone missing a goat?
-
Franklin woman accused of stealing vehicle
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2014 Yamaha V-Star 1300. 1550 original miles. Garage kept…
Cornplanter Township is seeking a qualified Road Crew Wor…
Fertigs - Inside Yard Sale @ The Church of God of Prophec…
Franklin, Yard sale - Benefits Ven. Co. Historical Societ…
Seneca - 2 Family Garage Sale, 125 Allison Road. 50+ year…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp & …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
'COVID situation' cancels Oil City High School football game
-
Ikes rout Knights
-
Knights boot Rockets, 7-1
-
Knights set to take on unbeaten Ikes tonight
-
Knights fall at home to C-L
-
CUP to honor 'Coach Cal'
-
Franklin booters improve to 2-0
-
Perfect Panthers prowl past Rovers
-
Panthers spike their way to tourney title
-
Bobcats use depth to win KSAC event
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 people injured in Rockland crash
-
Handgun incident in Oil City leads to 2 being charged
-
Police: Oil City woman barricades man inside house
-
Woman admits to theft of fire department's money
-
Franklin man facing strangulation, assault charges
-
Franklin woman accused of stealing vehicle
-
Man faces charges in attack against mother
-
Oil City woman accused of criminal trespass
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 11
-
Police And Fire Calls - Sept. 7, 2021
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Teen charged with murder in double shooting at Georgia shopping center
-
COVID cases in South Carolina jump by more than 20,000 in 4-day period
-
Girl abducted from Florida at 6 finds her way back to mother 14 years later, police say
-
Wildfire forces closure of freeway in Southern California
-
Daughter cradles her dying mother on sidewalk after couple is shot
-
2 Black men lynched in Palm Beach County will get recognition a century later
-
Veronica Wolski, Chicago woman at the center of ivermectin firestorm, dies
-
Jamaican reggae legend "Lee Scratch" Perry dies at 85
-
‘What we experienced was not inevitable.’ As COVID delta raged in Florida, DeSantis underestimated threat
-
Human remains found inside 504-pound gator suspected in Ida attack, Louisiana cops say