Outdoor movies offered in Franklin, Cooperstown

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.