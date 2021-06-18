Outdoor movies offered in Franklin, Cooperstown

Will and Liam Johnson were among those who watched an outdoor viewing of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in Franklin's Bandstand Park on Tuesday night as part of the city's new Movies in the Park series.

Franklin Fine Arts Council has begun a new summer feature called Movies in the Park that offers outdoor viewings of family-oriented films in Franklin and Cooperstown throughout the summer months.

To kick off the series, "Sonic the Hedgehog" was shown Tuesday at Bandstand Park in Franklin and "Sing" was shown Thursday at Cooperstown Community Park.

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

  • From staff reports

PROMOTED - Tony "Michael" Zampogna Jr., a former area resident, has been promoted to services development manager for Caterpillar Inc. He will be responsible for worldwide sales, marketing and services development for all of Caterpillar's Remanufactured products for Resource Industries. Zamp…

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in.