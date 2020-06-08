Getting rid of old computers became a problem when legislation prohibited trashing them in landfills. The solution was an electronics recycling event like the one held Saturday at the Clarion County Park. (By Randy Bartley)
The response to Clarion County's first recycling day of 2020 was almost overwhelming. Scheduled to end at 1 p.m., the traffic continued to roll in until about 1:30. At one point the cars were lined up all the way out to the main gate. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Kristi Amato, Clarion County's Planning Director, usually spends her days pouring over maps and blueprints. Saturday she spent her day supervising Clarion County's first recycling day of 2020.
"This has been an outstanding response," said Amato as she surveyed traffic that was backed out to the main gate of the Clarion County Park.