Owner will renovate as he eyes tenant at OC property

Bob Kellner, who owns the old Welker & Maxwell building at the corner of Central Avenue and First Street in Oil City, said he is planning renovations to the first floor after the current tenants, Movie Stop and Raymond James, move out.
“It is a good time to do renovations, things just fell into place,” said Bob Kellner of the location at the corner of Central Avenue and First Street. “It’s a good building and we want to take good care of it. To do that we need to change some things around,” he added.
An Oil City business, which for nearly two decades has been a staple for people who enjoy that cup of coffee or tea while congregating at the popular spot, will for the third time see a departure in ownership.
Venango County, in partnership with the cities of Franklin and Oil City, is preparing an application for a federally funded HOME grant for housing rehabilitation projects within those two municipalities.
INAUGURATED — Jeanne Slattery, professor of psychology at Clarion University, was inaugurated as president of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association, which serves about 3,400 psychologists in Pennsylvania. Slattery also serves on the board for the Pennsylvania Psychological Foundation an…
In an effort to help educate local residents about their rights regarding firearms and their safety, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will hold a firearms safety and rights seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Hawthorn fire hall.
BOOK SIGNING — Forest County author BJ LaPier, who writes under the pen name of BJ Moore, has published her 11th book, titled “Josiah Wolfe.” LaPier will sign copies of her newest work, which is a horror novel, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Market Village in Tionesta. Her o…
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
PITTSBURGH — The state’s tax on natural gas development generated $234 million in 2021, marking the second-largest amount ever returned to communities across the commonwealth, according to the state Public Utility Commission.