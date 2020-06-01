FORT INDIANTOWN GAP - Under the authority of Gov. Tom Wolf and at the direction of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania National Guard on Sunday placed over 600 Guardsmen on state active duty to provide support to local law enforcement in keeping order during protests.
"The Pennsylvania National Guard is ready to provide safety and protection to our communities," said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. "Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people's right to peacefully demonstrate."