A parade honoring former Oil City Fire Department Chief Mark Hicks and Captain Dennis Alcorn was held Sunday along Seneca Street in Oil City.
The noontime parade celebrated Hicks and Alcorn's recent retirement from the fire department. The parade included about 10 vehicles from Oil City fire department, Oil City police department, Oil City public works, Franklin fire department, and Seneca volunteer fire department.
You just can't make this stuff up! Sometimes the truth is so stunning you simply have to let it speak for itself. That is how I think the early believers felt after Jesus' resurrection and ascension to heaven. They were eyewitnesses who couldn't help but to spread the news, and eventually, r…
Penn State Extension has received funding through the state Department of Health to offer a limited number of free water tests for Venango County residents who use wells, springs or cisterns for their drinking water supply.
PennDOT invites public comment and questions by accessing http://www.PennDOT.gov/District10, and then clicking on the "Public Meetings/Studies" link under the "District Links" heading, click the "Clarion County" box, and then choose "PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run Project "tile.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,798 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,830 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,047 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has four COVID-19 in-patient…