Here is a rundown of the winners in the various categories in the Oil Heritage Festival parade on Saturday:

  • Dance performance/baton — Performing Arts Academy with Darin, first; Starlite Xpress, second
  • Float (commercial) — Here 2 There Taxi, first; Webco, second; Friedhaber’s Appliance & Heating and Cooling, third
  • Float (non-profit) — Oil Region Rising — Indivisible, first; 55 Plus Softball, second; Fertigs Community Center, third
  • Gymnastics — Rogers’ Classics Gymnastics, first; Oil City cheerleaders, second
  • Novelty group (musical) — Franklin Silver Cornet Band, first; Mostly Brass, second; Oil City High School marching band, third
  • Novelty Group (non-musical) — Edify Learning Center Inc., first
Region escapes brunt of storms

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

While Thursday night’s storms dumped large hail and lots of rain on parts of northwest Pennsylvania, Venango County and the surrounding area went relatively unscathed.

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…

  • From staff reports

BUTLER — Independence Health System announced several appointments to its leadership team Thursday, including Karen Allen as president of Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.

  • From staff reports

Wednesday evening will be busy in downtown Oil City as the Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City will present the opening night reception for the Oil Heritage Festival Art Show, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square concert series will continue.