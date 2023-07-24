Here is a rundown of the winners in the various categories in the Oil Heritage Festival parade on Saturday:
- Dance performance/baton — Performing Arts Academy with Darin, first; Starlite Xpress, second
- Float (commercial) — Here 2 There Taxi, first; Webco, second; Friedhaber’s Appliance & Heating and Cooling, third
- Float (non-profit) — Oil Region Rising — Indivisible, first; 55 Plus Softball, second; Fertigs Community Center, third
- Gymnastics — Rogers’ Classics Gymnastics, first; Oil City cheerleaders, second
- Novelty group (musical) — Franklin Silver Cornet Band, first; Mostly Brass, second; Oil City High School marching band, third
- Novelty Group (non-musical) — Edify Learning Center Inc., first