Valley Grove School Board members heard from parent Jill Harry at their meeting this week, and she encouraged the school district to invest more into its musical program and positions.
Harry said that investing in the program could attract more people who want to be involved with the musical and would help students to view it as a year-long process instead of just for a short period of time.
RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.