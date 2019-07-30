St. Stephen parish was founded in 1898 as one parish was no longer sufficient to meet spiritual needs in Oil City following the founding of St. Joseph parish in 1864.
As membership at St. Stephen grew, the congregation launched a campaign to build a new church, and work began in October 1905. The building on State Street, where the church has stood for 112 years, was formally dedicated Dec. 22, 1907.
Constructed of Berea stone, its mission architecture is fashioned after that of the churches of old Mexico.
W.P. Ginther of Akron, Ohio, drew the plans, and the contractor was Schmeller Construction Co. of Cleveland.
A residence beside the church that the church had purchased was used for several decades as a rectory. In early 1973, the building was razed and the lot converted to a parking area for church-goers.
The former St. Benedictine Sisters convent on Reed Street was remodeled to become the new rectory.
Meanwhile, the St. Joseph congregation had outgrown its original, small frame church by the late 1800s, and construction of the present St. Joseph Church began in 1890.
In time the number of Catholic parishes in Oil City or its outskirts would swell to five with the additions of Assumption BVM, Our Lady Help of Christians and St. Venantius. But by 2017, those three parishes were merged with St. Stephen or St. Joseph.