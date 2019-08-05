Patriotism this summer at OC pool

Jacob Kuney, right, and all the lifeguards and staff at the Oil City municipal swimming pool have been opening the pool this summer by standing and facing the American flag while the National Anthem plays on the radio. The salute started with a small flag hanging from the rail at the top of the water slide and grew from there. A pole was added, and the Oil City VFW donated a bigger flag. All the lifeguards have participated, and patrons entering the pool area at noon have stopped to join them. This photo was taken at the Oil Heritage Festival children's pool party. (By Richard Sayer)