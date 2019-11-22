Paying off a losing bet

In the days approaching the Oil City-Meadville football game to determine the District 10 champion, the mayors of Oil City and Meadville agreed to a wager - the loser would have to wear the other team's jersey at a public council meeting. "We won and so he had to wear it," said Oil City Mayor Bill Moon. Losing the bet was Meadville mayor H. Leroy Stearns, pictured wearing an Oilers football jersey and an Oil City ballcap at a Meadville City Council meeting Wednesday. "It felt good to see that," said Moon, in sharing the photograph. (Contributed photo)