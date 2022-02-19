The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.
- From staff reports
-
The following roads were closed due to flooding or high water caused by rain and melting snow from Thursday evening into Friday morning:
Feb. 18, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Community Playhouse Inc. will present its first show in two years with “Love Letters” on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, at the Oil City Moose Lodge on Halyday Run Road.
Timothy DeFoor, the Pennsylvania auditor general, released an audit report Wednesday that found problems with an agreement between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children and Youth Services (CYS) department.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel gave a brief update about an adjustment regarding Venango County 911 during Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association at the Clintonville fire hall.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has for the most part decreased.
- By HELEN FIELDING Contributing writer
-
Maurer’s Trading Post, one of Venango County’s largest outdoor outfitters, provides a one-stop shop for outdoorsmen of many descriptions.
Feb. 17, 2000
Ezekiel Hamby, son of Zeke and Heather Hamby of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners gave an update on rental assistance funds available to county residents during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Pennsylvania auditor general Timothy DeFoor has found a number of problems in a 2018 contract between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children & Youth Services department.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Members of the Venango County Overdose Task Force interacted with Rocky Grove High School students during the students’ lunch period Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, national traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 rose approximately 12% over 2020.
- From staff reports
-
Fred Oakman and The Flood will be the performers at this week’s Karma Concert Series event from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Karma Coffee on Seneca Street in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
WARREN — Due to the weather forecast of warm temperatures and significant rainfall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Allegheny National Forest will close all currently open all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8 a.m. today.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update on the 100 Seneca project in Oil City and addressed some other matters during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Orders and payment for the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days in Venango County are due by Friday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to improve Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road) in Franklin and Sandycreek Township.
- From staff reports
-
First Presbyterian Church at 700 Wood St. in Clarion will distribute food bags Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m., while supplies last.
Feb. 16, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Graduates
- From staff reports
-
BELLEFONTE — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. today to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on work being done in Congress.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Forrest Taylor Williams, son of Mason Williams and Kyla Parkinson of Oil City; Felix Irias-Boone, son of Brittany Boone and Erick Irias of Oil City and grandson of Eric and Sanya Boone of Oil City; and Lewis Ryan Bell, son of Ryan and Laura Bell of…
- From staff reports
-
Valley Grove School District is in the process of pre-registering students who will be eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall.
Feb. 15, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Don and Susie Fidler of Rocky Grove will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Mildred “Millie” Cozad of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
WARREN — State Rep. Kathy Rapp, whose 65th district includes Forest and Crawford counties, announced fire departments in those counties have been awarded money from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
- From staff reports
-
Christian Life Academy will host an “ABC’s and 123’s of Kindergarten” informational luncheon Wednesday, March 16.
Feb. 14, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Vincent E. Latshaw Joanna Latshaw of Richland Hills, Texas will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Richard H. Clark of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 7 with eight members weighing in.
Bodhi Bhagwat, son of Marie and Amit Bhagwat, grandson of Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City, and great-grandson of Charolette Jones McCullough of Seneca, will celebrate his first birthday today.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Rita Marguerite Hepfl Reed of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
The latest Oil Region Guide, the tourism publication produced by the Oil Region Alliance, hits literature racks, visitor centers and the Internet this week.
Feb. 12, 2000
Most Viewed Articles
-
Schools issue two hour delays
-
Sasol chemical plant to close
-
Venango Chamber honors Outstanding Citizen
-
Franklin board accepts Loucks' immediate resignation
-
President Oil Tract changes hands
-
OC man facing drug charges in two cases
-
Grove man finds interesting info on back of Washington picture
-
BIZ REV: Conair - New Leadership at Conair
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 14
-
PennDOT: 31 bridges in county rated poor
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Apartment in a lovely townhome community. 2BR townhouse i…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Aerus Electrolux Sales, Service, Supplies, Vacuums, Shamp…
Clearance, Demo, and Trade back models: Clearance Frigida…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
FHS graduate has unique connection with Pens' Crosby
-
Stingy defense lifts Knights past Hornets
-
Knights handle Tigers on Senior Night
-
Whitman, Clayton propel Orioles past Mustangs
-
Monica named new football coach at Clarion University
-
Kriebel shines as She-Wolves clinch KSAC North crown
-
Oilers sweep season finale
-
Panthers rally past Falcons in finale
-
Daum helps Wolves clinch Small Division crown
-
SRU's Greggs named PSAC athlete of week
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man facing drug charges in two cases
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 14
-
Franklin woman accused of taking $3,000 from account
-
Oil City woman facing theft charges
-
Utica man arraigned on drug, firearms charges
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 16
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 17
-
Man serving homicide sentence pleads guilty in federal case
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 18
-
Inmate dies at SCI Forest prison