The PCN television network will provide extensive coverage of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which starts Saturday in Harrisburg and run until Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Farm Show programming will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday with live coverage of the high school championship rodeo I.

Sugarcreek Council votes to remove foot bridge

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.

Farmers National completes merger with Emclaire

  • From staff reports

Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…

Assistant DA Fleeger to seek judge post

Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.