Peanut Butter Festival underway

Miss Natalie Harmon, left, was named as the Peanut Butter Festival queen Friday night in New Bethlehem. Carly Over was named as the runner-up. Harmon will reign over the three-day event, which includes a parade at 3 p.m. today. (By Randy Bartley)
NEW BETHLEHEM - New Bethlehem's Peanut Butter Festival began Friday night with the crowing of queen Natalie Harmon and runner-up Carly Over.
The queen received $2,000 in cash and the runner-up $1,000 in cash. The scholarship pageant tested the girls with an essay and on their poise. The new queen will reign over the three-day event, which includes a parade at 3 p.m. today.