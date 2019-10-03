Pear tree blooms again

Lester Sweeney pulls down a branch of a pear tree that has started to bloom again in early fall at his parents' home on Township Line Road in Cranberry Township. It's the tree's second bloom of the year. "It's completely...how do I want to put it.... weird." said Lester's father, Robert Sweeney, who planted the tree in 1945 on his father's property. "I've never seen anything like this," Lester Sweeney said. (By Richard Sayer)
0
0
0
0
0