Penelec plans to spend $38 million to trim trees along nearly 4,200 miles of power lines this year, including stretches in Franklin, Oil City, Rocky Grove, Cranberry, Cherrytree Township, Knox and Marienville.
Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along about 700 miles of power lines in the Penelec service area as part of the company’s $37.7 million vegetation management program for 2022.
Stephanie Staub, an elementary teacher in the Oil City School District, was named Young Professional of the Year during the 11th annual FLEX Presents ceremony at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman and Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, tied for second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, third.
HONORED — Wendell Schwab of Venus has been named grand marshal of the 2022 Mayfest parade. Schwab was born in 1930 and has lived his entire life on the family farm in Venus. A graduate of Shippenville High School, he served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He and his wife Dottie ar…