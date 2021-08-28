MONROE — Penn Highlands Healthcare is awaiting certification from the state Department of Health in order to open its new Clarion Community Medical Building along Holiday Inn Road, near Route 68 across from the Clarion Mall.

“We’re excited about getting it open,” said Dave Trudell, Penn Highland’s system director of marketing and communications. “We would like to be in there now, but we have to wait for the Department of Health’s certification.”

Penn Highlands center awaits state certification

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News Editor

Club Notes

Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Sunnie Clickett and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, tied for third.

ATV trail study results to be announced

  • From staff reports

Results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, will be announced at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Venango County Courthouse Annex.

Youth art, photo contest opens

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation invites youths to participate in the annual Art Poster & Photo Contest. The aim is to encourage creative expression, and appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • Luka Krneta

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,111 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 11,896 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 2,252 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one…

Club Notes

Belles Lettres — Penny Craft won the 50/50 drawing at the recent card/game event held at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

First Birthdays

Maylah Zacherl, daughter of Jennifer and Jason Zacherl of Franklin, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Subm…

3rd-vaccine doses to be administered

UPMC Northwest’s third-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to immunocompromised individuals requiring a third dose of Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s Courtyard Conference Room.

Hawke-Baseler
Hawke-Baseler

Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin, announce the marriage of their son, Jeffrey Hunter Hawke, to Loren Nicole Baseler, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Ouray, Colorado.