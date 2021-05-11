Penn Highlands honors virus victims, survivors

DuBOIS - This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of its nine facilities, including at Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, to honor both those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who survived.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone," said Jake Maijala, chief human resources officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare. "It is important to take this time to pause and reflect on the past year as we come together to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 as well as to recognize those who are healing from the effects of this pandemic.