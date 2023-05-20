HONOREE — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been honored as a Distinguished Teacher Scholar at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Stover, a professor of pharmacy practice, specializes in infectious diseases pha…
Cranberry Area High School went on with its yearly picnic for students on Friday, despite the manhunt that was taking place Friday morning and early afternoon for a prisoner who had escaped from nearby UPMC Northwest, where he was being treated for an injury.
WINNER — Hailey Gonzales of New Castle, granddaughter of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathy Gonzales, came in second place at the statewide science competition at Penn State’s main campus. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales of New Castle, and she will attend Penn …
The Franklin High School instrumental music department will present the 28th annual FHS Jazz Festival featuring guest artists Max Schang, Scott Meier and Micah Holt at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium.
The Clarion Community Choir will present its annual spring concert — this year titled “Everytime I Feel the Spirit” — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Clarion First United Methodist Church, at 600 Wood St. in Clarion.