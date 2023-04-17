Penn Highlands recently announced leadership and management changes at WRC Senior Services facilities.
Ashley Buzard is the new administrator for Penn Highlands Edgewood Heights Personal Care Home in New Bethlehem. She has 18 years of experience with senior resident services — the last 15 years with WRC Senior Services at various locations.
Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.