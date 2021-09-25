Penncrest district joins suit against mask mandate

HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.
Penncrest, which services a portion of Venango County, was joined in the lawsuit by Chestnut Ridge School District in Bedford County and West York School District in York County, Gov. Tom Wolf’s home county, according to a news release.
Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.
HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secr…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed…
A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…
First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.