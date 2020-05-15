PennDOT: 2019 highway fatalities reach record low

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported statewide highway fatalities reached a new low in 2019, dropping to 1,059.
That is the lowest number since record keeping began in 1928, and 131 less than in 2018.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Light rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 4:59 am
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported statewide highway fatalities reached a new low in 2019, dropping to 1,059.
That is the lowest number since record keeping began in 1928, and 131 less than in 2018.