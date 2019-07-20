Two projects are forcing lane restrictions on Raymilton Road in Mineral Township and Atlantic Avenue in Franklin.
Traffic is restricted to one lane on Raymilton Road near the intersection with Krizon Road.
Temporary stop signs are in place on Raymilton Road to control traffic in that area.
The restriction is necessary due to erosion of the bank that supports the roadway, according to a PennDOT news release.
The restriction will stay in place until the needed repairs can be made.
Meanwhile, motorists in Franklin should expect to encounter daytime lane restrictions and traffic controlled by flaggers along Atlantic Avenue, starting Monday.
Milling and paving work will be done to the entire length of the street.
There will be no on-street parking along Atlantic Avenue while the project is ongoing, PennDOT said.