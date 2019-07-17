PennDOT completes West First Street work

Seal-coating work that took place on West First Street in Oil City on Monday is complete, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The project extended west from Petroleum Street to the municipal line with Cranberry Township.
"It is complete as far as seal-coating. It's a normal preservation maintenance and it's routine," PennDOT press officer Jill Harry said.
"We do this type of work all the time, but most of the time it is in rural areas and is one of the main ways to increase the service life of the road.
Our hope is that it will last four or five years before it would need another treatment."
Harry said the only work that remains is street-sweeping by the city and painting of lines by PennDOT.