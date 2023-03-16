PennDOT conducting winter services survey

HARRISBURG — PennDOT is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey.
“Through the survey, the public can share their comments, expectations and perceptions which helps us review our operations and ways to enhance public information,” said acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.