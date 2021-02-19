PennDOT eyes tolls to fund work on bridges, including 2 in area

Scott Hutchinson

HARRISBURG - Facing growing demands on its highways, PennDOT on Thursday named nine bridges on six interstates that need upgrades and said it will consider tolling on the bridges to help generate the cash.

The spans include the Interstate 80 Canoe Creek bridges in Beaver Township in Clarion County and the I-80 North Fork bridges in Brookville and Pine Creek Township in Jefferson County.

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

State has no cases update

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.