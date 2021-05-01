PennDOT is seeking volunteers to participate in the Venango County Adopt-A-Highway program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
"Over the past few years, the county has lost multiple longtime participants for numerous reasons," said Paula Klingler, PennDOT's Venango County highway maintenance manager. "We are asking the members of Venango County to step up and contribute their time and service to help fill these slots as well as areas that have been left unadopted for some time and help us keep our roadsides clean," Klingler added.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,085 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,080 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,101 tests were positive for the virus.
CLARION - Clarion University students won't see increases in several areas of expenses after the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education took action to keep costs flat, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of the Clarion, Edinboro and California union of the State System's integration plan, said the transition team will work on a variety of issues during the public comment period of the plan.
BIRTHDAYS - Sugar Creek Station residents who will celebrate birthdays in May include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler and Ken Snyder, May 10; Deanne "Mike" Semprevivo, May 16; Joyce Richey, May 22; Gloria Donnelly, May 26; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and Andrea Ric…
