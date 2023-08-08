PennDOT, partners hold bike rodeo in Titusville

NEW MEMBERS — Three new members were inducted into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. They are Dr. Kyle Shilk, who is employed by UPMC and is certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine; BreAnna Liberto, who owns Clarion Center for the Arts and is a past RYLA student for Rotary; and Emily …
HONORED — Sara Vecchio, who will be a senior this year at Franklin High School, has been recognized for superior academic achievement by being chosen as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership,…
During the Taste of Talent semi-finals and finals this weekend, Ronnie Beith, Franklin’s events and marketing coordinator and Taste of Talent founder who passed away in April, received multiple tributes.
Rick Sheffer, author of “Coming of Age in 1950s Rural Western Pennsylvania,” will be at the Foxburg Free Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to promote his book. A reading will be held at 5:45 p.m.
The Northwest Commission has been awarded a 2023 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for its project — Environmental Impacts of Long Range Transportation Planning in Northwest Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful invite students in 10th through 12th grades to participate in the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program, which provides opportunities to train and network with industry leaders, state agencies, local media and …
100TH BIRTHDAY — The family of RoseMary Weaver of Lucinda has planned a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on Aug. 10. The family is requesting that friends send cards to her at 732 Madden Drive, Lucinda, 16235, in honor of her milestone event.