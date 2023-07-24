Logan Harriger, 2, and Samantha Bartlett were randomly selected to win new bikes courtesy of the Crawford Area Transportation Authority during Saturday’s Oil Heritage Festival bike rodeo coordinated by PennDOT and its safety partners.
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…
The Northwest Commission, United Way of Venango County and Oil Region Alliance are partnering with the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to engage the community in discussions about broadband access and availability.
Wednesday evening will be busy in downtown Oil City as the Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City will present the opening night reception for the Oil Heritage Festival Art Show, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square concert series will continue.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman were among a group of senators who co-introduced legislation to benefit veterans exposed to forever chemicals like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at military installations.